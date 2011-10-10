(Updates with hurricane strengthening)

MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Hurricane Jova strengthened to become a Category 2 storm off the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday and Mexican authorities issued a hurricane warning for coastal areas popular with tourists.

The storm, with top winds reaching 100 miles per hour (160 kph), was about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of the port city of Manzanillo at 8 p.m. PDT (0300 GMT on Monday), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters expect Jova to strengthen further during the next 48 hours and it could become a major hurricane by Tuesday, the center said.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning for 200 miles (320 km) of coastline stretching south from Cabo Corrientes below Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state.

Hurricane-force winds were possible within the warning area by Tuesday afternoon. The storm is moving east at about 7 mph (11 kph) and is expected to turn toward the northeast on Monday night, the NHC said.

"Jova could become a major hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday," the hurricane center said. "The center of the hurricane will be nearing the coast of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon."

Mexico has no oil installations in the Pacific but Jova is headed to a part of the coast popular with tourists.

All Mexico's major ports were open. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Anthony Boadle)