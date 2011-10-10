MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Jova strengthened to a major hurricane on Monday and forecasters warned it was likely to pick up speed as it neared Mexico's Pacific coast.

With top winds reaching 120 miles per hour (195 kph), Jova now is a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity. It is expected to make landfall near the resort town of Melaque, on a stretch of coast dotted with fine beaches, late on Tuesday.

Near midday, Jova was about 255 miles (405 km) southwest of the busy port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Mexican authorities have issued a hurricane warning for coastal areas popular with tourists.

Mexico has issued a hurricane warning for 200 miles (320 km) of coastline stretching south from Cabo Corrientes below Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state and the port of Manzanillo, which moves around 150 barges a month, was closed.

Hurricane-force winds were possible within the warning area by Tuesday afternoon. The storm was moving east at about 6 mph (9 kph) and was expected to turn toward the northeast on Monday night, the NHC said.

Forecasters expect Jova to strengthen during the next 48 hours and it could become a category four hurricane later on Monday, the center said.

Rainfall of up to 15 inches (38 cm) is possible in parts of the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, possibly causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall," the latest hurricane advisory said.

Mexico has no oil installations in the Pacific. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bill Trott)