* Major hurricane Jova heading for Pacific coast
* The Category 3 storm is expected to remain strong
* Cargo port of Manzanillo, tourist beaches in storm path
By Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Mica Rosenberg
MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Hurricane Jova weakened
slightly on Monday night as it headed for one of Mexico's
busiest cargo ports and popular tourist resorts along the
country's Pacific coast.
The storm, with top winds reaching 120 miles per hour (195
kph), was about 155 miles (255 km) southwest of the port city
of Manzanillo late on Monday, the Miami-based National
Hurricane Center said.
Jova is expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon
northwest of Manzanillo near the resort towns of Melaque and
Barra de Navidad, on a stretch of coast dotted with fine
beaches.
"Some fluctuations in strength could occur during the next
day or so ... but Jova is still expected to reach the coast of
Mexico as a major hurricane," the Hurricane Center said in a
forecast at 11 p.m. EDT [0300 GMT]
Manzanillo, Mexico's main point of arrival for cargo
containers, has been closed since late Sunday and about 13
container ships are stuck in the port.
An official said shipments that were held up because of the
lock-down, included 15,000 tonnes of sugar from Colombia,
16,000 tonnes of imported rolled steel and a shipment of iron
pellets for domestic use.
Manzanillo handles about 750 containers of cargo a month
and ships goods including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and
tequila to Asian and North American markets.
ONE OF THE WORST
If Jova does strengthen before it makes landfall, it could
be among the most powerful storms to hit Mexico in the last
four decades.
According to Mexico's national weather service, nine
hurricanes have made landfall with maximum wind speeds of more
than 125 mph (205 kph) since 1970, including Gilbert, which
arrived in 1988 with top winds of 178 mph (287 kph).
The storm is moving toward the north-northeast near 7 miles
per hour [11 kph] and is expected to turn toward the north on
Wednesday, the NHC said.
Rainfall of up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) is forecast in parts
of the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, possibly
causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant
coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes
landfall," the latest hurricane advisory said.
There was a 50 percent chance of another cyclone forming
further south, near the Pacific coast of Guatemala, the center
said. Mexico has no major oil installations in the Pacific.
(Writing by Krista Hughes and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Anthony Boadle)