* Major hurricane Jova heading for southwest Mexico

* Port of Manzanillo, tourist beaches in storm path

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Hurricane Jova bore down on the Pacific coast of southwest Mexico on Tuesday threatening to pound one of the country's busiest cargo ports and tourist resorts with destructive waves, heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Category 3 storm, with top winds reaching 115 miles per hour (185 kph), was about 150 miles (235 km) southwest of the port city of Manzanillo at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Jova is expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon or evening to the northwest of Manzanillo near the resort towns of Melaque and Barra de Navidad on a stretch of coast dotted with beaches south of Puerto Vallarta.

"Some fluctuations in strength could occur today ... and Jova is expected to reach the coast of Mexico near major hurricane strength," the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Manzanillo, Mexico's main point of arrival for cargo containers, has been closed since late Sunday and about 13 container ships are stuck in the port.

An official said shipments that were held up because of the lock-down, included 15,000 tonnes of sugar from Colombia, 16,000 tonnes of imported rolled steel and a shipment of iron pellets for domestic use.

Manzanillo handles about 750 containers of cargo a month and ships goods including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and tequila to Asian and North American markets.

Mexico has no major oil installations in the Pacific.

The storm had slowed its advance and was moving toward the north-northeast near 6 miles per hour [10 kph] and is expected to turn toward the north on Wednesday, the NHC said.

Rainfall of up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) is forecast in parts of the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, possibly causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall," the hurricane advisory said.

"Near the coast ... the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," it said.

There was a 50 percent chance of another cyclone forming to the south, near the Pacific coast of Guatemala, the NHC said. (Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Anthony Boadle)