* Major hurricane Jova heading for southwest Mexico
* Port of Manzanillo, tourist beaches in storm path
MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Hurricane Jova bore down on
the Pacific coast of southwest Mexico on Tuesday threatening to
pound one of the country's busiest cargo ports and tourist
resorts with destructive waves, heavy rainfall and flooding.
The Category 3 storm, with top winds reaching 115 miles per
hour (185 kph), was about 150 miles (235 km) southwest of the
port city of Manzanillo at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
Jova is expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon or
evening to the northwest of Manzanillo near the resort towns of
Melaque and Barra de Navidad on a stretch of coast dotted with
beaches south of Puerto Vallarta.
"Some fluctuations in strength could occur today ... and
Jova is expected to reach the coast of Mexico near major
hurricane strength," the Miami-based hurricane center said.
Manzanillo, Mexico's main point of arrival for cargo
containers, has been closed since late Sunday and about 13
container ships are stuck in the port.
An official said shipments that were held up because of the
lock-down, included 15,000 tonnes of sugar from Colombia,
16,000 tonnes of imported rolled steel and a shipment of iron
pellets for domestic use.
Manzanillo handles about 750 containers of cargo a month
and ships goods including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and
tequila to Asian and North American markets.
Mexico has no major oil installations in the Pacific.
The storm had slowed its advance and was moving toward the
north-northeast near 6 miles per hour [10 kph] and is expected
to turn toward the north on Wednesday, the NHC said.
Rainfall of up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) is forecast in parts
of the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, possibly
causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant
coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes
landfall," the hurricane advisory said.
"Near the coast ... the surge will be accompanied by large
and destructive waves," it said.
There was a 50 percent chance of another cyclone forming to
the south, near the Pacific coast of Guatemala, the NHC said.
(Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Anthony Boadle)