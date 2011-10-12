* Hurricane expected to hit within few hours
* Port of Manzanillo, tourist beaches in storm path
By Mica Rosenberg and Miguel Angel Gutierrez
PUERTO VALLARTA/MANZANILLO, Mexico, Oct 11 Hurricane Jova
neared landfall as a Category two storm on Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday,
threatening one of the country's busiest cargo ports and tourist resorts with
high waves, heavy rain and flooding.
With top winds reaching 100 miles per hour (160 kph), Jova was about 60
miles (95 km) west of the port city of Manzanillo at 11:00 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT
Wednesday), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The Miami-based NHC said the center of Jova would cross the Mexican coast
on Tuesday night northwest of Manzanillo on a stretch of land dotted with
beaches south of Puerto Vallarta. Mexico has no major oil installations in the
Pacific.
Downtown in the popular resort of Puerto Vallarta, people boarded up shops
as dark clouds gathered for most of the day. By Tuesday night, a few
restaurants remained open and some people were still out on the streets in the
drizzle.
"So far we only have reports of damage to three restaurants on the coast of
Barra de Navidad," said Juan Pablo Vijeras, head of Jalisco state's emergency
services. "There are no reports yet of injuries to people but it's still too
early."
Jalisco authorities protectively set up some 70 shelters. There were no
evacuations in Puerto Vallarta but south of the beach resort, people were
brought to safety from the towns of Zihuatlan and Melaque near Barra de
Navidad.
Earlier on Tuesday, workers scrambled to fill and stack sandbags to protect
the professional beach volleyball courts on Puerto Vallarta's coast, where
events from the Panamerican Games are scheduled to be staged later this week.
FEARS OF LANDSLIDES, RAIN
At the second stage of the five-level Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, Jova
is considered likely to cause extensive damage. A dangerous storm surge could
produce serious flooding along the coast when it makes landfall, the NHC said.
"Steady weakening is expected after the center crosses the coast," the
center added.
Puerto Vallarta's last big hurricane was Kenna in 2002, which hit with top
winds of 144 mph (230 kph) and flooded streets close to the shore, causing
damage that took authorities days to clear.
Even as the storm weakened slightly, locals were worried the hurricane
would cause heavy rains and flash landslides.
Jova could produce up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rainfall over four states,
with isolated rainfall of up to 20 inches (51 cm), the hurricane center said.
Manzanillo, Mexico's main point of arrival for cargo containers, has been
closed since late Sunday and about 13 container ships are stuck in the port.
[ID:nN1E7990YF]. Heavy rain and strong winds hit the port for most of Tuesday.
The port handles about 750 containers of cargo a month and ships goods
including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and tequila to Asian and North
American markets.
Beachfront hotels were deserted and many shops were closed by lunchtime on
Tuesday. Depending on conditions, the port could reopen on Wednesday or
Thursday. Puerto Vallarta's port was also closed.
