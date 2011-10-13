* Hurricane causes deathS and major flooding
* Mexico's chief cargo port closed by storm
* Tropical depression hits Central America
By Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Mica Rosenberg
MANZANILLO/PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Oct 12 (Reuters) -
Hurricane Jova flooded the streets of Mexico's main Pacific
port with torrential rain on Wednesday, inundating popular
beach resorts and killing at least four people in mudslides.
While Jova ravaged the coast, a tropical depression to the
southeast prompted thousands of evacuations in Mexico as well
as flooding and mudslides that have killed 18 in Central
America since the start of the week.
Streets in the port of Manzanillo were underwater, coastal
communities flooded and roads blocked due to fallen trees and
washouts after Jova, now a tropical depression, hit the coast
as a Category 2 hurricane late on Tuesday.
Manzanillo, Mexico's busiest port for cargo, remained
closed to traffic despite the storm easing. Some streets in the
city were under 3 feet (1 metre) of water.
"The streets of Manzanillo are impassable, as are the
highways connecting Manzanillo with the south of Jalisco,"
national Red Cross coordinator Isaac Oxenhaut said.
Highways leading northwest from Manzanillo along the coast
were closed and the beach towns of Cihuatlan, Melaque and Barra
de Navidad were swamped with floodwaters, the Red Cross said.
Two people died in Cihuatlan in Jalisco state when their
house collapsed in a mudslide.
In the village of Jose Maria Morelos northwest of the port,
a woman and her son died when a deluge of mud hit their home.
"I think they asphyxiated," Alfredo Juan de Dios, 65, said
of his sister-in-law Marisol and her young son Juan Pablo after
the mud brought down a wall of their house, trapping them. "I
have never seen rain like this. It's caused mayhem," he added.
Outside his shattered home, Marisol's husband wept as
rescue workers covered his son's body with a white sheet.
The force of the winds flipped metal roofs off homes and
cut power supplies to 107,000 users in the area.
In Melaque, musician Roberto Orozco said he was forced to
abandon his home for higher ground. "I got back to find my
stove and my fridge swimming," said Orozco, 52. "We're really
sad. We lost everything."
With winds that reached 35 mph (55 kph), Jova was about 20
miles (35 km) east-south east of Tepic at 2 p.m. PDT (2100
GMT), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The Miami-based hurricane center aid the center of Jova hit
the coast near the town of Chamela in the state of Jalisco, on
a stretch dotted with beaches south of tourist resort Puerto
Vallarta. Mexico has no major oil installations in the
Pacific.
PUERTO VALLARTA SPARED
Puerto Vallarta, which suffered flooding when Hurricane
Kenna hit in 2002, was spared from the storm overnight.
On Tuesday, workers filled and stacked sandbags to protect
the professional beach volleyball courts on Puerto Vallarta's
coast, where events from the Pan American Games are scheduled
to be staged this week. [ID:nN1E79A1G8]
The hurricane center downgraded Jova to a tropical
depression and Mexico lifted bad weather warnings south of
Manzanillo. The storm will likely dissipate entirely by Friday,
but could still cause life-threatening mudslides and floods,
the hurricane center said.
Jova could produce up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rainfall
over four western Mexican states, with isolated rainfall of up
to 20 inches (51 cm), forecasters said.
Manzanillo has been closed since late on Sunday and about
13 container ships are stuck in the port. [ID:nN1E7990YF]
The port handles about 750 containers of cargo a month and
ships goods including cars, car parts, cattle, minerals and
tequila to Asian and North American markets.
Farther south, tropical depression Twelve E struck
southwest Mexico and Central America, causing flooding and
mudslides that have killed 13 people in Guatemala, four in
Nicaragua and one in El Salvador since Monday.
Rising river levels in the southern Mexican state of
Tabasco prompted the evacuation of 75,000 people.
