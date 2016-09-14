(Updates with details)
Sept 13 Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth of the
season, has formed along the coast of northeast Florida, the
National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
Julia, about 60 miles (100 km) south of Brunswick, Georgia,
has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the center said,
and a tropical storm warning has been issued from Ponte Vedra
Beach, Florida, north to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.
The storm was expected to produce as much as 10 inches of
rain in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coastlines
through Friday, raising the possibility of flash flooding, the
center said.
The National Weather Service warned of dangerous wind gusts
of 55 mph (90 kph) and rainfall that may result in evacuations
in low-lying areas near the shoreline and along waterways from
Jacksonville, Florida to Brunswick, Georgia.
"These wind speeds are the equivalent of a strong afternoon
thunderstorm or a very strong local northeaster but will last
for several hours," the weather service said.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Macfie)