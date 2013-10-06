HOUSTON Oct 6 Destin Pipeline said on Sunday it could cancel the force majeure declaration issued ahead of Tropical Storm Karen by midday Monday if inspections of the pipeline reveal no evidence of damage from the cyclone that dissipated overnight.

The pipeline will resume deliveries of natural gas and operation of the Pascagoula Gas Processing Plant once offshore production platforms begin supplying enough gas to maintain production at normal levels, the company said.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.