HOUSTON Oct 6 Destin Pipeline said on Sunday it
could cancel the force majeure declaration issued ahead of
Tropical Storm Karen by midday Monday if inspections of the
pipeline reveal no evidence of damage from the cyclone that
dissipated overnight.
The pipeline will resume deliveries of natural gas and
operation of the Pascagoula Gas Processing Plant once offshore
production platforms begin supplying enough gas to maintain
production at normal levels, the company said.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by
BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's
Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.