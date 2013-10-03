HOUSTON Oct 3 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday that the company was shutting a small amount of its Gulf of Mexico oil production and evacuating some workers from offshore facilities as Tropical Storm Karen approached.

Exxon said it was shutting about 1,000 barrels per day of gross liquids production and evacuating workers not essential to oil and gas output from facilities in the storm's path.

