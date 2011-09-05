MIAMI, Sept 5 Hurricane Katia strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Monday, carrying winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour) as it tracked northwestwards on a path between Bermuda and the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Katia was now a "major" hurricane on the five-category Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity. Forecasters expect the hurricane to veer away from the U.S. east coast later this week and then head northeastwards out to the open sea. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher)