MIAMI, Sept 5 Hurricane Katia strengthened to a
Category 3 storm on Monday, carrying winds of 115 miles per
hour (185 km per hour) as it tracked northwestwards on a path
between Bermuda and the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said.
Katia was now a "major" hurricane on the five-category
Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity. Forecasters expect the
hurricane to veer away from the U.S. east coast later this week
and then head northeastwards out to the open sea.
(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher)