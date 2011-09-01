* Katia forecast to be "major" hurricane by the weekend
* Too early to tell whether it will threaten land
* Gulf weather system prompts oil worker evacuations
(Updates with Katia becoming a hurricane)
MIAMI, Aug 31 Tropical Storm Katia strengthened
into a hurricane over the Atlantic on Wednesday, while another
mass of thunderstorms that could become a named storm this week
triggered evacuations of some oil workers from the Gulf of
Mexico.
Katia had sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph)
and was the second hurricane of the June-through-November
Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The Miami-based center said Katia was forecast to become a
"major" hurricane with winds over 111 mph (178 kph) by the
weekend but it was too early to tell whether it would threaten
land.
At 11 p.m. (0300 GMT Thursday), Katia was about 1,165 miles
(1,875 km) east of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands. It was
moving rapidly west-northwest and was forecast to turn
northwest in a couple of days on a course that would keep it
away from the Caribbean islands.
Hurricane Irene rampaged up the U.S. East Coast over the
weekend and authorities on the U.S. Atlantic seaboard are
keeping an eye on Katia to see which path it takes.
Long-range computer models, which can be off by hundreds of
miles, show Katia nearing the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda in
about a week. Several models turned it north, away from the
U.S. East Coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season typically brings 11 or 12
named storms. Katia is already the 11th, and with half of the
season still ahead, it is shaping up to be the unusually busy
year that was predicted. [ID:nN1E77M1W4]
Energy companies with oil and natural gas operations in the
Gulf of Mexico were keeping watch on a mass of thunderstorms
over the northwest Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf.
In an advisory issued late on Wednesday, the hurricane
center said the disturbed weather system had a "high" chance of
developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days.
BP (BP.L) on Wednesday became the first major oil producer
to say it was already evacuating some workers from offshore
platforms in the Gulf because of the weather system, which
would be dubbed Lee if it becomes a named storm.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said later it was also
evacuating non-essential workers from some Gulf platforms and
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it was preparing for some
evacuations as well.
"Interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast
should monitor the progress of this disturbance," the hurricane
center said.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton and by Kristin Hays and Edwin Seba
in Houston; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)