MIAMI, Sept 4 Hurricane Katia strengthened rapidly over the open Atlantic on Sunday, bulking up to a Category 2 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Katia had top sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

It said it was still too soon to gauge the potential threat to land or the U.S. East Coast from the storm, which could become a "major" hurricane with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph) on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Eric Beech)