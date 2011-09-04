* Katia may be a "major" hurricane on Monday - NHC
* Potential threat to U.S. East Coast still uncertain
* Hurricane expert sees definite risk to U.S.
(Updates storm location, intensity)
MIAMI, Sept 4 Hurricane Katia intensified over
the open Atlantic on Sunday, bulking up to a powerful Category
2 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The Miami-based hurricane center said it was still too soon
to gauge the potential threat to land or to the U.S. East Coast
with any degree of certainty.
But most computer models showed it veering on a northeast
track out to sea after moving safely west of the mid-Atlantic
island of Bermuda later this week.
"(Ocean) swells associated with Katia are already
approaching parts of the east coast of the United States. Even
if Katia does not directly impact the United States, the threat
for high surf and rip currents along east coast beaches is
expected to increase over the next few days," the hurricane
center said.
At 5 p.m.(2100 GMT), Katia had top sustained winds of 105
miles per hour (165 kph) and was about 365 miles (590 km)
north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the hurricane
center said.
It said Katia could become a "major" hurricane on Monday,
with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph).
Uncertainty over the storm's definitive track was partly
due to Tropical Storm Lee's presence over the Gulf of Mexico
and the effect it could have on Katia's circulation later this
week, forecasters said.
Katia is the second hurricane of the June-through-November
Atlantic hurricane season. The season is entering what has
traditionally been its most active period.
Several U.S. states, including New Jersey and Vermont, are
still recovering from extensive flooding caused by Hurricane
Irene, which rampaged up the East Coast a week ago.
