* Now a major Category 3 hurricane on Saffir-Simpson scale
* Katia is forecast to veer away to northeast this week
* But forecasters warn beach surf, currents can be deadly
(Upgrades hurricane category, adds new tropical wave on way)
By Pascal Fletcher
MIAMI, Sept 5 Hurricane Katia powered up to a
major Category 3 storm on Monday, but was expected to veer away
from the U.S. East Coast later this week, avoiding a direct hit
on a seaboard already battered by earlier Hurricane Irene.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned however that U.S.
East Coast beaches should still watch out in the coming week
for large swells generated by Katia which could cause
life-threatening coastal surf and rip currents.
By late Monday afternoon, Katia's winds had strengthened to
115 miles per hour (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane
on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale as it tracked
northwestward on a path over the ocean between Bermuda and the
Caribbean, the Miami-based center said.
It said additional intensification was forecast through
Tuesday followed by little predicted change on Wednesday.
NHC hurricane specialist Robbie Berg told Reuters the
greatest threat from Katia for the U.S. eastern seaboard was
likely to be the large swells, and resulting dangerous coastal
surf and currents, she generated on her path.
"Even though these storms may stay offshore, they still can
be a deadly threat, especially to people going to the beach,"
Berg said. "It may be a beautiful nice day out and you may just
not know that there are rip currents there that can pull you
out to sea," he added.
Forecasters and residents of the U.S. Atlantic seaboard
have been keeping an anxious eye on Katia after Hurricane Irene
raked up the East Coast from the Carolinas to Maine last
weekend. It killed at least 40 people and caused extensive
flooding, especially in New Jersey and Vermont.
Katia, the second hurricane of the June-through-November
Atlantic season, has kept forecasters guessing for days about
its potential threat to the United States.
Berg said the latest five-day forecast predicted the
hurricane would swing north and then northeastward from
Thursday in between Bermuda and the U.S. mainland, pushed away
from the East Coast by a developing low pressure trough.
This would guide the storm around a ridge of high pressure
in the central Atlantic known as the Bermuda High.
"The steering flow right now is pushing the storm to the
northwest but once it gets closer to the East Coast, it'll
start feeling the effects of that trough a little bit more, and
it's going to make that sharp turn around the Bermuda High and
head out northeastward over the open Atlantic," Berg said.
ANOTHER TROPICAL WAVE MOVING WESTWARDS
At 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), Katia's center was located about 495
miles (795 km) south of Bermuda, the mid-Atlantic British
overseas territory that despite its small size is a global
reinsurance hub.
Berg said there was still a one in 10 chance parts of the
East Coast could experience tropical storm-force winds when
Katia passed well offshore later this week, especially jutting
coastal areas like North Carolina's Outer Banks and Cape Cod in
Massachusetts. Bermuda could also experience such winds.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Lee tested New Orleans' flood
defenses over the weekend, and on Monday its weakened remnants
threatened to dump heavy rain on states from Texas to Florida.
The Sept. 10 peak of the annual Atlantic hurricane season
was approaching, and hurricane spotters were already watching
another tropical wave, located southwest of the Cape Verde
Islands off Africa.
This was moving westwards and the NHC gave it a "high"
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.
Forecasters have predicted a very active 2011 Atlantic
season with between eight and 10 hurricanes, above the
long-term June to November average of six to seven hurricanes.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)