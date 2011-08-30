Aug 30 Tropical Storm Katia is slowly
strengthening over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
At about 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the storm was located
about 630 miles (1,010 km) west-southwest of the southernmost
Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of about 45
miles per hour (75 kph), the NHC said.
Katia is expected to become a hurricane by late Wednesday
or early Thursday, the NHC added.
