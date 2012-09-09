* Leslie expected to move past Bermuda later on Sunday

* Storm forecast to regain hurricane strength over open Atlantic

By Ayo Johnson

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept 9 Tropical Storm Leslie churned east of Bermuda on Sunday, buffeting the island with stiff winds and rain while it headed on a path that could carry it to Canada's easternmost province of Newfoundland.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect across Bermuda, where forecasters warned hazardous surf and rip currents were expected to continue through Monday.

Most flights in and out of Bermuda were canceled on Sunday and bus and ferry services were suspended.

At 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) Leslie was 140 miles (225 km) east of the British territory, moving north at 10 miles per hour (16 kph).

It had sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (96 kph) and could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane over the open Atlantic on Monday with winds reaching 75 miles per hour (120 kph) over the open Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

An affluent island home to some 65,000 people, Bermuda, a global reinsurance center, has strict building codes and is well prepared for storms that sweep across the Atlantic during the June-through-November hurricane season.

With Leslie moving north, swells generated by the storm are expected to affect parts of the U.S. East Coast, the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Forecasters said Leslie would begin to move away from Bermuda later on Sunday. Forecast models show the storm passing as a hurricane over parts of Canada's Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Farther out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a Category 1 storm. Michael, the first Category 3 storm of the Atlantic season, had sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Sunday and was forecast to become a tropical storm by Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

Forecasters were also watching a low pressure trough located about 200 miles (322 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands. The NHC gave it a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, saying conditions were marginally favorable for it to develop. (Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Sandra Maler)