By Lizbeth Diaz and Anahi Rama
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Tropical Storm Manuel
lashed Mexico's northwest coast with heavy rains on Thursday,
prompting evacuations and adding to flash floods that have
unleashed chaos across Mexico and killed at least 97 people.
Storms have inundated vast areas of Mexico since late last
week, wrecking roads, destroying bridges and triggering
landslides that buried homes and their occupants. Roads became
raging rapids in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, stranding some
40,000 tourists.
Emergency services said heavy rains were beating down on the
northwestern state of Sinaloa and that hundreds of people had
been evacuated from coastal communities.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said an area of low
pressure over the oil-producing southern Gulf of Mexico had a 60
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48
hours and could dump heavy rains on already flooded areas in
southern and eastern Mexico.
The fresh misery comes after tropical storms Ingrid and
Manuel converged on Mexico from the Gulf and the Pacific over
the weekend, triggering the flash floods.
Ingrid dissipated, but Manuel then strengthened and gained
hurricane strength before it was downgraded again to a tropical
storm. Manuel was expected to weaken further to a tropical
depression later on Thursday.
More than a million people have been affected across the
country, and 50,000 have been evacuated from their homes.
"It's raining really heavily. I saw lots of fallen trees on
my way to work," said Cristian Nunez, 26, a hotel receptionist
in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state. "Many employees
didn't make it in ... we're basically alone."
Winds blew off the roofs of houses and 11 rivers in the
state broke their banks. Residents waded through muddy,
chest-high waters in some areas.
The flooded tourist resort of Acapulco further south, which
was hit by looting, was still reeling on Thursday. Tens of
thousands of people remained trapped in the city, awaiting
evacuation as airlines and the armed forces worked to get them
home.
MUD BURIES HOUSES
Some 58 people were still missing after a mudslide in Atoyac
de Alvarez, a municipality near Acapulco in Guerrero state,
President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday night. Pena Nieto
said 288 people had already been rescued from the site.
Hotels in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the
popular beach resorts of Los Cabos, which are popular with U.S.
tourists, reported rain and wind on Wednesday, but nothing like
the conditions seen in Acapulco.
As the cost of the flooding continued to mount, the finance
ministry said it had around 12 billion pesos ($925.60 million)
available in emergency funding.
The storm damage comes after the government had already
slashed its growth forecast for the Mexican economy this year to
1.8 percent, and piles new pressure on government finances at a
time when it had already proposed running a budget deficit to
boost infrastructure spending.
Gabriel Casillas, head of economic analysis at Banorte, said
the storms could shave between 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points off
gross domestic product in the third quarter if economic activity
is interrupted for 10 days in 16 badly-affected states.
"We haven't seen two such aggressive weather phenomena
hitting at the same time in recent years," Casillas said. "We
just don't yet know how long economic activity will be knocked
out."
He said he expected the additional impact to an already weak
economy, coming on top of concerns about the health of the U.S.
economy voiced by the Federal Reserve this week, would push the
central bank to cut its benchmark rate again in October.
While all but two of Mexico's ports remained open to large
ships, including its three main oil export hubs along the Gulf,
nearly 40 ports along both the Gulf and Pacific coasts were
closed on Thursday morning to smaller boats, the transport
ministry said.
State oil monopoly Pemex said it had dispatched technicians
to fix a ruptured 12-inch (30 cm) oil pipeline from the Gulf
port of Madero inland to Cadereyta, which connects two
refineries.
The pipeline was damaged when the Pablillo River burst its
banks due to heavy rains.