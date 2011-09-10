NEW YORK, Sept 10 Hovensa LLC said it didn't
expect any operational impact to its 350,000 barrel per day
refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, from Tropical Storm
Maria but that it was monitoring the storm closely.
"We have implemented our storm plan and we are taking
appropriate precautions," said Terry Hogan, a representative of
the refinery, which is jointly-owned by Hess Corp. (HES.N) and
Petroleos de Venezuela SA [PDVSA.UL].
A storm warning is in effect for all of the Virgin
Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty, Editing by Sandra Maler)