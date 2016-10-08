PORT-AU-PRINCE Oct 8 Cholera outbreaks have killed at least 13 people in southwest Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, government officials told Reuters on Saturday, voicing concern that the disease is spreading.

Six people died of Cholera in the southern town of Randel, while another seven died in the western coastal town of Anse-dAinault, the officials said.

Dr. Donald Francois, head of the Haitian health ministrys cholera program, said 62 others were sick with Cholera as a result of the storm. (Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Writing by Simon Gardner)