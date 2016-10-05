UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Haiti's electoral council said on Wednesday it had postponed a planned October 9 presidential election in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, which battered the island destroying homes and crops.
The council said no new date for the vote had yet been set. (Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders