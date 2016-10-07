WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. National Guard said on Friday that Hurricane Matthew was most likely expected to primarily cause flooding damage as it headed north to North and South Carolina, rather than wind damage, based on the storm's current trajectory.

"We're actually preparing from a (National) Guard's side to support our governors mostly for a flooding event as you move further north rather than a wind event," Air Force Major General J.C. Witham, the director of domestic operations for the National Guard Bureau, told Pentagon reporters. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)