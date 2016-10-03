HAVANA Oct 3 Cuba's two nickel processing
plants were temporarily shut down on Monday, state-run media
said, as powerful Hurricane Matthew threatened the eastern part
of the Caribbean island, where the country's top export earning
industry is located.
State-run television on Monday, reporting on a meeting of
Cubaniquel, the state-run monopoly, said "the principal
objective is to avoid serious damage and later carry out a
smooth reopening of the industry."
The industry is located in Moa, Holguin province, where
Cubaniquel owns one plant and is joint venture partner with
Canadian mining company Sherritt International in
another.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)