(Adds context on Cuba's nickel industry)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA Oct 3 Cuba's two nickel processing
plants were temporarily shut down on Monday, state-run media
said, as powerful Hurricane Matthew threatened the eastern part
of the Caribbean island, where the country's top export earning
industry is located.
State-run television on Monday, reporting on a meeting of
Cubaniquel, the state-run nickel monopoly, said, "The principal
objective is to avoid serious damage and later carry out a
smooth reopening of the industry."
The industry is located in Moa, Holguin province, where
Cubaniquel owns one plant and is a joint venture partner with
Canadian mining company Sherritt International in
another.
Matthew is forecast to pass well east of Holguin but it is a
huge storm and strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected.
Flooding is forecast after the storm crosses the island and then
bends westward.
Cubaniquel said in June it planned to produce 56,000 tonnes
of unrefined nickel plus cobalt this year.
Cuba is one of the world's largest nickel producers and
supplies 10 percent of the world's cobalt, according to the
Mining and Energy Ministry.
Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and
other corrosion-resistant alloys. Cobalt is critical in
production of super alloys used for such products as aircraft
engines.
Cuban nickel is considered to be Class II with an average 90
percent nickel content.
Cuba's National Minerals Resource Center reported the
country, in particular Holguin province, had about one-third of
the world's known reserves.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Bill
Trott)