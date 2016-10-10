Oct 9 - The number of homes and businesses without power
after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic
coast over the weekend dropped to almost 1.6 million by Sunday
night after the storm moved out to sea, according to local
electric companies.
That was down from a high of around 2.2 million out Sunday
morning when the storm was still battering the North and South
Carolina coasts.
Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States
in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South
Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing
almost 900 people in Haiti as it swept north through the
Caribbean.
The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's FPL
power company in Florida, which reported 959,000 customers
affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already
restored service to about 846,000 homes and businesses.
FPL said it was on track to restore power to essentially all
customers by the end of Sunday but noted pockets of severe
flooding and damage likely would extend outages for a few homes
and businesses until Monday.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of
early Sunday afternoon.
Power Company State/Provi Out Now
nce
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC
540,300
North Carolina cooperatives NC
198,000
Dominion VA, NC
182,000
Southern - Georgia Power GA
157,700
Scana SC
138,900
Florida municipals FL
125,400
NextEra - FPL FL
112,400
Santee Cooper SC
64,500
Duke - Florida FL
24,100
Florida cooperatives FL
12,100
AEP - Appalachian VA, TN, WV
1,600
Emera - Tampa Electric FL
1,000
Total
1,558,000
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bill Trott and
Alistair Bell)