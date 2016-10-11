Oct 10 The number of homes and businesses without power on Monday after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the Southeast U.S. Atlantic coast over the weekend dropped to 713,500 from a high of 2.2 million on Sunday morning, according to local electric companies. Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday. The storm killed 1,000 people in Haiti. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday some Haitian towns and villages had been almost wiped off the map. Duke Energy Corp said it could take a week to restore power to some customers in the hardest-hit parts of the Carolinas because parts of its electrical system need to be rebuild. The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of Monday evening. Power Company State/Provi Out Now nce Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 271,000 Southern - Georgia GA Power 82,700 Dominion VA, NC 54,300 Scana SC 72,700 North Carolina NC cooperatives 74,000 Florida municipals FL 109,000 NextEra - FPL FL 19,000 Santee Cooper SC 30,800 Total 713,500 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Harshith Aranya and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)