Oct 11 The number of homes and businesses
without power at midday on Tuesday, after Hurricane Matthew
pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend,
was down to around 532,000, according to local electric
companies.
That compared with 660,000 on Tuesday morning and a high of
around 2.2 million Sunday morning when the storm was still
battering the North and South Carolina coasts.
Matthew, the fiercest Atlantic storm since 2007, lashed
Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with
heavy rain and wind, after killing around 1,000 people in Haiti
as it swept north through the Caribbean.
The hardest hit utility was Duke Energy Corp in
North and South Carolina, which reported about 1.2 million
customers affected by the storm. Duke has already restored
service to some 967,000 homes and businesses.
Duke said it could take all week to restore power to
customers in the hardest hit areas.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies.
Power Company State/Pro Out Now
vince
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC
224,400
Southern - Georgia Power GA
68,700
Scana SC
55,200
North Carolina cooperatives NC
54,800
Florida municipals FL
44,500
Dominion VA, NC
39,700
Santee Cooper SC
32,100
NextEra - FPL FL
12,900
Total
532,300
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)