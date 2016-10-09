Oct 8 - Over two million homes and businesses were without
power on Saturday night as Hurricane Matthew crashed along the
Atlantic coast of North Carolina after earlier battering
Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, electric companies said.
Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States
in more than 10 years, lashed the coast with heavy rain and
wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it swept north
through the Caribbean.
The hardest hit utility so far was NextEra Energy Inc's
FPL power company in Florida, which reported a total of
974,800 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website
it had already restored service to about 684,000 homes and
businesses.
The following lists current outages at U.S. power companies.
Power Company State/Provi Out Now
nce
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC
628,600
NextEra - FPL FL
290,900
Scana SC
239,800
Southern - Georgia Power GA
213,600
Florida municipals FL
177,100
North Carolina cooperatives NC
149,000
Santee Cooper SC
135,300
Dominion VA, NC
105,600
Duke - Florida FL
50,600
Florida cooperatives FL
32,700
PSE&G NJ
2,400
FirstEnergy - WV & MD WV, MD
1,700
FirstEnergy - PA PA
600
AEP - Appalachian VA, TN, WV
500
Rappahannock Electric Co-op VA
300
Exelon - PECO PA
300
Exelon - BGE MD
100
PPL PA
100
Total
2,029,200
