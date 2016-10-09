Oct 8 - Over two million homes and businesses were without power on Saturday night as Hurricane Matthew crashed along the Atlantic coast of North Carolina after earlier battering Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, electric companies said. Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed the coast with heavy rain and wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean. The hardest hit utility so far was NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company in Florida, which reported a total of 974,800 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 684,000 homes and businesses. The following lists current outages at U.S. power companies. Power Company State/Provi Out Now nce Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 628,600 NextEra - FPL FL 290,900 Scana SC 239,800 Southern - Georgia Power GA 213,600 Florida municipals FL 177,100 North Carolina cooperatives NC 149,000 Santee Cooper SC 135,300 Dominion VA, NC 105,600 Duke - Florida FL 50,600 Florida cooperatives FL 32,700 PSE&G NJ 2,400 FirstEnergy - WV & MD WV, MD 1,700 FirstEnergy - PA PA 600 AEP - Appalachian VA, TN, WV 500 Rappahannock Electric Co-op VA 300 Exelon - PECO PA 300 Exelon - BGE MD 100 PPL PA 100 Total 2,029,200 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)