MIAMI Oct 16 A large low-pressure system centered along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

The system, located near the eastern Yucatan coast, is slowly moving to the northwest and bringing heavy rainfall to the region and western Cuba, the NHC said.

The Miami-based hurricane center said the low pressure system was producing winds of near-tropical storm strength in some areas.

"This system has a medium chance ... 50 percent ... of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours," the NHC said.

Some computer models show the system, which would be called Rina if it became a tropical storm, could move out over the Gulf of Mexico and then veer northeast toward central Florida. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

