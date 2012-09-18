Sept 18 Tropical Storm Nadine moved across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Azores on Tuesday, prompting a storm watch from Portugal's weather centre for the northwestern islands of Flores and Corvo, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nadine was about 450 miles (720 km) west south-west of the Azores at 0500 Atlantic time (0900 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 km) per hour, the hurricane center said. (Reporting by Louise Ireland; Editing by David Brunnstrom)