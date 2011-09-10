* NHC expects Nate will be near hurricane level on Sunday

* Maria loosing organization over the Leeward Islands

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 A slowly strengthening Tropical Storm Nate marched towards Mexico's southwest coast on Saturday and was expected to ramp up to near hurricane level as it got closer, forecasters said.

The oil-exporting ports of Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas remained closed to shipping and other smaller ports were also shut in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

State oil company Pemex evacuated 473 workers from five sea platforms as a precaution. Nate had cut Mexican oil production by 178,800 barrels a day as of Friday. [ID:nN1E78819O]

Local media reported a fisherman drowned on Friday after strong surf capsized his little boat in the Bay of Campeche area and 10 oil industry contractors remained missing after they had evacuated a rig in the same area.

At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), Nate's center was located 140 miles (230 km) east northeast of the port of Veracruz, carrying maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or so ... and Nate could be near hurricane strength as it approaches the coast of Mexico on Sunday," the center said.

Meanwhile, to the east, Caribbean islands that had received a lashing from Hurricane Irene last month looked set to be spared any major impact from Tropical Storm Maria, which was losing organization as it tracked northwestward.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Maria could weaken to a tropical depression later on Saturday.

While it could still regain tropical storm strength in a day or so, Maria was forecast to bypass Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas in the next three days.

Longer-range forecasts saw the storm veering northwards from Wednesday on a path that appeared to keep it out to sea and away from the U.S. East Coast, but forecasters caution that predictions beyond three days are subject to wide error.

At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday, the center of Maria was located about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Antigua in the Leeward Islands, carrying winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Tropical storm warnings and watches for the islands were discontinued.

Far to the north in the Atlantic, Hurricane Katia, which had avoided the U.S. East Coast, lost its tropical characteristics and raced notheastwards. It was expected to bring gale force winds to northern parts of the British Isles on Monday. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera in Mexico City and Pascal Fletcher in Miami; Editing by Doina Chiacu)