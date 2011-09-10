* Nate to make landfall Sunday at near hurricane strength
MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 A strengthening Tropical
Storm Nate marched towards Mexico's southwest coast on Saturday
and was expected to ramp up to near hurricane force for a
Sunday landfall, forecasters said.
The government of Mexico issued a hurricane warning from
Tuxpan to Veracruz. The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane
Center urged authorities and residents in the warning area to
take steps to protect life and property.
"Some additional strengthening is forecast in the next 24
hours ... and Nate is expected to be near hurricane intensity
when it makes landfall on Sunday," the center said.
The oil-exporting ports of Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas
remained closed to shipping and other smaller ports were also
shut in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.
State oil company Pemex evacuated 473 workers from five sea
platforms as a precaution. Nate had cut Mexican oil production
by 178,800 barrels a day as of Friday. [ID:nN1E78819O]
Local media reported a fisherman drowned on Friday after
strong surf capsized his little boat in the Bay of Campeche
area and 10 oil industry contractors were missing after they
had evacuated a rig in the same area.
By 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Nate's maximum sustained winds
had intensified to 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour) and its
center was about 120 miles (195 km) east-northeast of the port
of Veracruz, the hurricane center said.
To the east, Caribbean islands that were lashed by
Hurricane Irene last month looked set to be spared any major
impact from Tropical Storm Maria,
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Maria was about 50 miles (75 km)
east-southeast of St. Martin in the northern Leeward Islands,
carrying winds of 45 mph (75 kph).
The hurricane center said strong winds from Maria would
remain well north of the islands and tropical storm warnings
and watches were discontinued earlier.
While it could still regain tropical storm strength in a
day or so, Maria was forecast to bypass Puerto Rico, Hispaniola
and the Bahamas in the next three days.
Longer-range forecasts saw the storm veering northwards
from Wednesday on a path that appeared to keep it out to sea
and away from the U.S. East Coast, but forecasters caution that
predictions beyond three days are subject to wide error.
Far to the north in the Atlantic, Hurricane Katia, which
had avoided the U.S. East Coast, lost its tropical
characteristics and raced notheastwards. It was expected to
bring gale force winds to northern parts of the British Isles
on Monday.
