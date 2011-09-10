* Nate to make landfall Sunday at near hurricane strength

* Northern Leeward Islands dodge worst winds from Maria (Updates positions, wind strengths of Nate and Maria)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 A strengthening Tropical Storm Nate marched towards Mexico's southwest coast on Saturday and was expected to ramp up to near hurricane force for a Sunday landfall, forecasters said.

The government of Mexico issued a hurricane warning from Tuxpan to Veracruz. The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center urged authorities and residents in the warning area to take steps to protect life and property.

"Some additional strengthening is forecast in the next 24 hours ... and Nate is expected to be near hurricane intensity when it makes landfall on Sunday," the center said.

The oil-exporting ports of Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas remained closed to shipping and other smaller ports were also shut in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

State oil company Pemex evacuated 473 workers from five sea platforms as a precaution. Nate had cut Mexican oil production by 178,800 barrels a day as of Friday. [ID:nN1E78819O]

Local media reported a fisherman drowned on Friday after strong surf capsized his little boat in the Bay of Campeche area and 10 oil industry contractors were missing after they had evacuated a rig in the same area.

By 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Nate's maximum sustained winds had intensified to 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour) and its center was about 120 miles (195 km) east-northeast of the port of Veracruz, the hurricane center said.

To the east, Caribbean islands that were lashed by Hurricane Irene last month looked set to be spared any major impact from Tropical Storm Maria,

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Maria was about 50 miles (75 km) east-southeast of St. Martin in the northern Leeward Islands, carrying winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

The hurricane center said strong winds from Maria would remain well north of the islands and tropical storm warnings and watches were discontinued earlier.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

While it could still regain tropical storm strength in a day or so, Maria was forecast to bypass Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas in the next three days.

Longer-range forecasts saw the storm veering northwards from Wednesday on a path that appeared to keep it out to sea and away from the U.S. East Coast, but forecasters caution that predictions beyond three days are subject to wide error.

Far to the north in the Atlantic, Hurricane Katia, which had avoided the U.S. East Coast, lost its tropical characteristics and raced notheastwards. It was expected to bring gale force winds to northern parts of the British Isles on Monday. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera in Mexico City and Pascal Fletcher in Miami; Editing by John O'Callaghan)