Sept 9 Tropical Storm Nate was found weaker
while it was drifting west southwestward, but it should become
a hurricane by Saturday and its center should approach the
coast of Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said in a report Friday.
At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Nate was about 150 miles (240
km) west of Campeche, Mexico packing maximum sustained winds of
50 miles per hour (85 kmph), the report said.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it does not expect to
evacuate workers from offshore production platforms in the Gulf
of Mexico because of Nate, while leading Gulf oil producer BP
Plc (BP.L)(BP.N) began evacuating non-essential workers from
some platforms in the Gulf on Thursday, but had not shut
production. [ID:nN1E7880SP]
Tropical cyclones become tropical storms when their winds
exceed 39 miles per hour (63 kph). They become hurricanes when
their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 kph).
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)