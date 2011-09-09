Sept 9 Tropical Storm Nate was found weaker while it was drifting west southwestward, but it should become a hurricane by Saturday and its center should approach the coast of Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report Friday.

At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Nate was about 150 miles (240 km) west of Campeche, Mexico packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kmph), the report said.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) said it does not expect to evacuate workers from offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of Nate, while leading Gulf oil producer BP Plc ( BP.L )( BP.N ) began evacuating non-essential workers from some platforms in the Gulf on Thursday, but had not shut production. [ID:nN1E7880SP]

Tropical cyclones become tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 kph). They become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 kph).

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)