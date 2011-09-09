HOUSTON, Sept 9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Friday that it does not expect to evacuate workers from offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of Tropical Storm Nate.

"No Gulf evacuations for us on this one," said Shell's Kelly Op De Weegh in a statement.

Nate was gathering strength in the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican coast as weather forecasts on Friday call for the storm to remain in Mexican waters. Some forecasts earlier in the week said the storm could cut across U.S. offshore production areas in the Gulf. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)