MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Tropical Storm Newtown strengthened into a hurricane on Monday, continuing its trajectory toward the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm was about 215 miles (346 km) southeast of the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas at around 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT). It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 km) and was moving northwest, the NHC said. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar, editing by G Crosse)