Oct 12 Nicole may intensify to near major hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The core of Nicole, located about 295 miles (480 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h), is expected to pass near or over the island on Thursday, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)