UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 12 Nicole may intensify to near major hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
The core of Nicole, located about 295 miles (480 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h), is expected to pass near or over the island on Thursday, the NHC said.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts