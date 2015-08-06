Aug 6 U.S. government weather forecasters said Thursday the chance of a below-normal hurricane season was even more likely than predicted in May. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there was now a 90 percent chance of a below-normal hurricane season, up from a 70 percent chance forecast in May. "Tropical storms and hurricanes can and do strike the United States, even in below-normal seasons and during El Niño events," Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said, warning people along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts to remain prepared and vigilant. Two tropical storms have struck the United States so far this year. Ana made landfall in South Carolina in May, and Bill made landfall in Texas in June. NOAA said the 90 percent probability of a below-normal season is the highest confidence level it has given since seasonal hurricane outlooks began in 1998. Forecasters cited the El Niño weather pattern and below average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic as factors for a weak hurricane season. In 2014, there were eight named storms, including six hurricanes, two of which were major hurricanes. The following lists meteorologist forecasts for named tropical storms and hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June 1-Nov. 30 season. Forecaster Named Hurricanes Major Date Storms Hurricanes U.S. NOAA 6 to 10 1 to 4 0 to 1 8/6/2015 AccuWeather 8 4 1 5/13/2015 Weather Services International 9 5 1 4/21/2015 Global Weather Oscillations 10 6 2 4/17/2015 North Carolina State University 4 to 6 1 to 3 1 4/13/2015 Colorado State University 7 3 1 4/9/2015 Tropical Storm Risk 11 5 2 4/9/2015 MDA - EarthSat 12 7 2 4/7/2015 Normal (NOAA) 12 6 3 1981-2010 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)