May 2 This year will be the most active tropical season for the Atlantic basin since 2012 due to slightly warmer water and a lack of El Niño, according to a forecast from the Weather Company, a business of International Business Machines Corp. The forecast projects a total of 14 named storms, of which eight will be hurricanes. Of those eight, three will be major hurricanes. The figures include Hurricane Alex, which hit in January 2016. (here) Weather forecasters have linked the El Niño phenomenon, which is a warming of the water in the central Pacific Ocean, to weak hurricane seasons in the Atlantic. The current El Niño, which started early last year, was the strongest since 1997 and is expected to end in the late spring or early summer, according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. The 2015 hurricane season was mostly quiet, due in part to the strong El Niño. There were 11 named storms, including four hurricanes, of which two were major, according to federal data. Hurricanes, however, do not pack the same punch for the U.S. natural gas market as a decade ago because the bulk of the nation's gas production has moved from the hurricane-prone Gulf of Mexico to shale fields located far from the coast, such as the Marcellus formation in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. U.S. gas futures hit record highs around $15 per million British thermal units in 2005 in the months after hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast. At that time, more than 20 percent of U.S. dry gas output came from the federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Spurred in part by those high prices, producers figured out how to free gas trapped in shale rocks economically, with technologies including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, sparking the so-called shale revolution. Today, the seven biggest U.S. shale fields provide more than 60 percent of dry gas production, while federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico account for a mere 4 percent of the total. The following lists meteorologist forecasts for named tropical storms and hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June 1-Nov. 30 season. Forecaster Named Storms Hurricanes Major Date Hurricanes IBM's The Weather Co 14 8 3 27-Apr Colorado State University 12 5 2 14-Apr Global Weather Oscillations 17 9 4 13-Apr MDA - EarthSat 14 7 3 7-Apr AccuWeather 14 8 4 7-Apr Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) 12 6 2 5-Apr NOAA Normal (1981-2010) 12 7 3 The Weather Co Normal (1950-2015) 12 7 3 The Weather Co Normal (1995-2015) 15 8 3 TSR Normal (1950-2015) 11 6 3 TSR Normal (2006-2015) 14 6 3 * The named tropical storms may or may not include Alex, which formed in January 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)