May 25 With the start of the 2016 hurricane season one week away and a possible storm already brewing off the U.S. East Coast, most meteorologists agree that this year will be more active than normal, in part because of the expected end of the El Nino weather phenomenon and the coming of La Nina. El Nino is a warming of the water in the central Pacific Ocean and has been linked to weak hurricane seasons like 2015. La Nina, a cooling of those same waters, has been linked to more active hurricane seasons. The current El Nino, which started early in 2015, was the strongest since 1997 and is expected to end in the late spring or early summer, according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. The 2015 hurricane season was mostly quiet, due in part to the strong El Niño. There were 11 named storms, including four hurricanes, of which two were major, according to federal data. The system brewing over the Bahamas has a 40 percent to 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next few days as it moves toward Georgia and South Carolina, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The system will probably pose more problems to people's Memorial Day beach plans than any risk to oil and natural gas infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico since it is expected to produce drenching rain and gusty winds from northeast Florida north through North Carolina as it moves toward the Northeast over the next week, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather. Hurricanes do not pack the same punch for the U.S. natural gas market as a decade ago because the bulk of the nation's production has moved from the storm-prone Gulf of Mexico to shale fields located far from the coast, such as the Marcellus formation in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. U.S. gas futures hit record highs of around $15 per million British thermal units in 2005 in the months after hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast. At that time, more than 20 percent of U.S. dry gas output came from the federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Spurred in part by those high prices, producers figured out how to free gas trapped in shale rocks economically, with technologies such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing sparking the so-called shale revolution. Today, the seven biggest U.S. shale fields provide more than 60 percent of the nation's dry gas production, while federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico account for a mere 4 percent. Here are meteorologists' forecasts for named tropical storms and hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June 1-Nov. 30 season. Forecaster Named Storms Hurricanes Major Date Hurricanes IBM's The Weather Co 14 8 3 27-Apr North Carolina State University 15-18 8-11 3-5 15-Apr Colorado State University 12 5 2 14-Apr Global Weather Oscillations 17 9 4 13-Apr MDA - EarthSat 14 7 3 7-Apr AccuWeather 14 8 4 7-Apr Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) 12 6 2 5-Apr NOAA Normal (1981-2010) 12 7 3 The Weather Co Normal (1950-2015) 12 7 3 The Weather Co Normal (1995-2015) 15 8 3 TSR Normal (1950-2015) 11 6 3 TSR Normal (2006-2015) 14 6 3 * The named tropical storms may or may not include Alex, which formed in January 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)