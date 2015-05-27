MIAMI May 27 The Atlantic Ocean will see a below-average number of hurricanes this season due to cooler seas and a strong El Niño effect, the U.S. government weather forecaster announced on Wednesday.

The forecast calls for six to 11 tropical storms this year, with three to six reaching hurricane status, including possibly two major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 miles-per-hour (178 kph), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said at a press conference in New Orleans. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)