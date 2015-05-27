COLUMN-Market share or higher prices? The Saudi, Russia oil dilemma: Russell
SINGAPORE, March 28 Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to discover that when pursuing two incompatible goals, the one deemed less important will ultimately be sacrificed.
MIAMI May 27 The Atlantic Ocean will see a below-average number of hurricanes this season due to cooler seas and a strong El Niño effect, the U.S. government weather forecaster announced on Wednesday.
The forecast calls for six to 11 tropical storms this year, with three to six reaching hurricane status, including possibly two major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 miles-per-hour (178 kph), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said at a press conference in New Orleans. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SINGAPORE, March 28 Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to discover that when pursuing two incompatible goals, the one deemed less important will ultimately be sacrificed.
MELBOURNE, March 28 Australia can manage the risks of its rapid shift toward renewable energy by managing demand and taking better control over rooftop solar output, the new head of the country's electricity market operator said on Tuesday.