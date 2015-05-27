(Adds quote from forecaster Gerry Bell, details on last major
hurricane and Superstorm Sandy)
By David Adams
May 27 The Atlantic hurricane season will be
less active than usual this year due to cooler seas and a strong
El Niño effect, the U.S. government weather forecaster said on
Wednesday.
The official "below-normal" forecast calls for six to 11
tropical storms this year, with three to six reaching hurricane
status of 74-mile-per-hour (120 kph) winds, the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration said at a press conference in New
Orleans. There may be as many as two major hurricanes with winds
reaching at least 111 miles per hour.
In an average year, the Atlantic, the Caribbean and the Gulf
of Mexico have 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes and
three major hurricanes, according to NOAA.
Hurricane season officially runs June 1 through Nov. 30,
although this season's first storm, Tropical Storm Ana, came
ashore in South Carolina earlier this month.
"A below-normal season doesn't mean we're off the hook,"
said NOAA Administrator Kathryn Sullivan.
"As we've seen before, below-normal seasons can still
produce catastrophic impacts to communities," Sullivan said,
referring to the 1992 season, which had only seven named storms
but included a major Category 5 hurricane - Andrew - that
devastated South Florida.
NOAA's forecast does not say whether any of the storms are
likely to make landfall in the United States.
The U.S. coast has not had a major hurricane since 2005,
although Superstorm Sandy was near hurricane strength when it
flooded downtown Manhattan and the New Jersey shore, killing 158
people in October 2012.
NOAA lead hurricane forecaster Gerry Bell said the main
factor expected to suppress the hurricane season was El Niño.
This warming of tropical waters in the central and eastern
Pacific affects global weather patterns and makes the formation
of hurricanes in the Atlantic-Caribbean basin less likely.
The phenomenon is already affecting wind and pressure
patterns, Bell said.
"El Niño may also intensify as the season progresses and is
expected to have its greatest influence during the peak months
of the season," he said.
Cooler water in the hurricane corridor that runs from the
west coast of Africa to the Caribbean also is reducing the
likelihood of storms, which get their energy from warmer seas,
Bell said.
NOAA is adding a new storm surge/warning graphic on its
website this year to highlight areas along the Atlantic and Gulf
of Mexico coasts with a higher risk of flooding.
