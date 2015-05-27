May 27 The Atlantic hurricane season will be below-average this year due to cooler seas and a strong El Niño effect, the U.S. government weather forecaster said on Wednesday. The forecast calls for six to 11 tropical storms this year, with three to six reaching hurricane status, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said at a press conference in New Orleans. There may be two major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 miles (178 km) per hour. That forecast is similar to others that also expect a quiet season this year. In 2014, there were eight named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. The following lists meteorologist forecasts for named tropical storms and hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June 1-Nov. 30 season. Forecaster Named Hurricanes Major Date Storms Hurricanes U.S. NOAA 6 to 11 3 to 6 2 5/27/2015 AccuWeather 8 4 1 5/13/2015 Weather Services International 9 5 1 4/21/2015 Global Weather Oscillations 10 6 2 4/17/2015 North Carolina State University 4 to 6 1 to 3 1 4/13/2015 Colorado State University 7 3 1 4/9/2015 Tropical Storm Risk 11 5 2 4/9/2015 MDA - EarthSat 12 7 2 4/7/2015 Normal (from U.S. NOAA) 12 6 3 1981-2010 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)