(Adds Seattle dateline; recasts with damage from storm)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE Oct 15 The U.S. Pacific Northwest was
pounded by wind and rain as the remnants of a typhoon moved
onshore on Saturday, downing trees that crushed property and
blocked roads, and cutting power to tens of thousands of
electricity customers.
Blistering winds and downpours struck coastal areas from
Washington state to northern California as authorities warned of
possible flooding, but no injuries were reported as of Saturday
evening.
The National Weather Service said winds topping 40 miles per
hour (64 kph) were slicing through much of the Puget Sound area,
where residents had braced for what some feared could be a
historic weekend storm.
"We may be past peak as far as winds are concerned, though
winds will remain gusty at times along the coast," said National
Weather Service meteorologist Jared Guyer. "There will still be
travel difficulties and periods of heavy rain, and high wind and
rain is expected to linger into next week."
Images on social media showed downed trees, debris and
crushed homes and cars in several communities in western
Washington state and Oregon. Transit authorities in Washington
state closed roads in several counties because of fallen trees
or water.
More than 4,200 customers were without power in the Seattle
area, utility Seattle City Light reported. Puget Sound Energy
reported more than 16,700 customers without power in western
Washington. In northwestern Oregon, more than 20,000 customers
were without power, Portland General Electric said.
"If you don't need to be out and about during the period of
high winds, certainly stay home," said Matthew Cullen, a
National Weather Service meteorologist in Portland, Oregon.
Two inches (5 cm) or more of rain was forecast for coastal
areas from Washington state to northern California as the
remnants of Typhoon Songda came ashore.
Seattle has logged two days of rain totaling 3.11 inches
(7.9 cm) from a first round of Songda, exceeding by more than
one inch the total for July through September.
Saturday's weather was the second day of fierce storms
across the region. On Friday, the Oregon coastal communities of
Manzanita and Oceanside were hit by two waterspouts that came
ashore as tornadoes.
The Manzanita twister destroyed four buildings and damaged
about 120 more, but no injuries were reported, Cullen said. The
storm was rated 2 on the five-step Enhanced Fujita scale, with
winds of up to 130 mph (210 kph), and there were no reports of
damage from the Oceanside tornado.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ian Simpson in
Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)