* Becomes Category 4 storm on 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale
* Bermuda experiences squalls, surf, but no major impact
* Some Bermuda-bound flights from U.S. cancelled
(Updates with hurricane strengthening, passing Bermuda)
HAMILTON, Oct 1 Hurricane Ophelia strengthened
to a Category 4 storm as it swept east of Bermuda on Saturday,
whipping up showers, thunderstorms and surf on the British
overseas territory, forecasters said.
Ophelia, the third major hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic
season, passed around 140 miles (220 km) east of the small,
rocky Atlantic island of some 70,000 residents, which is a
global reinsurance center.
Its maximum sustained winds increased to near 135 miles per
hour (215 km per hour), making it a Category 4 hurricane on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
The Bermuda Weather Service lifted its tropical storm watch
as Ophelia charged on northwards.
A tropical storm watch was in place for the Avalon
Peninsula of Newfoundland in Canada, which the Miami-based
hurricane center said Ophelia would approach on Monday.
Earlier, officials at Bermuda's international airport said
some incoming flights from Miami, New York and Atlanta had been
cancelled, but a flight from Britain was due as scheduled.
"We're not expecting a big impact (from Ophelia)," one
airport employee said.
The Bermuda Weather Service said the territory was
experiencing gusty winds and showers.
"We have had rough surf due to Ophelia all day today and
that is not expected to ease until after midnight local time,"
weather service meteorologist Michelle T. Pitcher said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
The hurricane was likely to start weakening on Sunday as it
passed over cooler waters, the NHC said.
Meanwhile, in the mid-Atlantic, more than 1,000 miles
(1,600 km) to the southeast, Tropical Storm Philippe chugged
northwestwards but posed no risk to land. Forecasters expect it
to swing north next week on a predicted track that will keep it
away from the U.S. east coast.
(Writing by Pascal Fletcher, editing by Eric Beech)