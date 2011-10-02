* Becomes Category 2 storm on 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale
* Bermuda experienced squalls, surf, but no major impact
* Tropical Storm Philippe also weakens
MIAMI, Oct 2 Hurricane Ophelia weakened to a
Category 2 storm on Sunday as it bore down on Newfoundland off
the east coast of Canada, forecasters said.
Ophelia, which had earlier strengthened to become the third
major hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was still expected
to be near hurricane strength when it passed near or over the
Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland early on Monday.
But its top sustained winds decreased to 110 miles (175 km)
per hour on Sunday morning, making it a Category 2 hurricane on
the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
That was down from sustained wind speeds near 133 miles
(215 km) per hour, when Ophelia swept east of Bermuda on
Saturday.
The hurricane whipped up showers, thunderstorms and surf on
the British overseas territory but had no major impact.
A tropical storm watch was in place for the Avalon
Peninsula, but the Miami-based hurricane center said Ophelia
was expected to undergo steady weakening through Monday.
Meanwhile, in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe
also weakened considerably on Sunday as it churned on a
west-northwest track about 890 miles (1,435 km) east-southeast
of Bermuda.
The hurricane center said Philippe, which posed no
immediate risk to land, had seen its top sustained winds drop
to 50 miles (85 km) an hour after revving up to near hurricane
force overnight.
Forecasters expect Philippe to swing north later this week
on a predicted track that will keep it away from the U.S. east
coast.
(Writing by Tom Brown; editing by Jackie Frank)