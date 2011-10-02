* Becomes Category 2 storm on 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale
* Bermuda experienced squalls, surf, but no major impact
* Ophelia may hit Avalon Peninsula late on Sunday
(Recasts with new info, storm details)
MIAMI, Oct 2 Hurricane Ophelia weakened to a
Category 2 storm on Sunday as it races toward Newfoundland off
the east coast of Canada, forecasters said.
Ophelia, which had earlier strengthened to become the third
major hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was still expected
to be near hurricane strength when it passed near or over the
Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland on Sunday night or early
Monday.
But its top sustained winds decreased to 100 miles (160 km)
per hour as it gained considerable forward speed late Sunday
afternoon, making it a weak Category 2 hurricane on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
That was down from sustained wind speeds near 133 miles
(215 km) per hour, when Ophelia swept east of Bermuda on
Saturday.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The hurricane whipped up showers, thunderstorms and surf on
the British overseas territory but had no major impact.
A tropical storm watch was in place for the Avalon
Peninsula, but the Miami-based hurricane center said a steady
weakening of Ophelia was forecast through Monday.
Meanwhile, in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe
also weakened considerably on Sunday as it churned on a
west-northwest track about 825 miles (1,330 km) east-southeast
of Bermuda.
The hurricane center said Philippe, which posed no apparent
risk to land, had seen its top sustained winds drop to 50 miles
(85 km) an hour after revving up to near hurricane force
overnight.
Forecasters expect Philippe to swing north and then
northeast later this week on a track that will keep it well
away from the U.S. east coast.
(Writing by Tom Brown; editing by Philip Barbara)