MIAMI, Sept 21 Tropical Storm Ophelia was
churning its way toward the Caribbean on Wednesday after
intensifying overnight but U.S. forecasters said it was not
expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ophelia, the 15th
named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, formed late
on Tuesday about midway between Africa and the Caribbean's
Lesser Antilles Islands.
It posed little threat to the U.S. coast or energy
interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
Richard Pasch, a senior hurricane specialist at the
Miami-based NHC, said it was too soon to pinpoint Ophelia's
expected track through the Caribbean with any degree of
certainty.
Computer models, however, put the storm, packing strong
wind gusts and heavy rain squalls, over or near the northern
Lesser Antilles by the weekend and just north of Puerto Rico by
Monday.
Pasch cautioned Ophelia could weaken considerably or be
torn apart by strong upper-level winds in the next few days.
"We're looking at some pretty unfavorable winds that would
likely keep it from becoming much of a storm," he said.
By late Wednesday morning, Ophelia was 1,245 miles (2,005
km) east of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had top
sustained winds of 60 miles (95 km) per hour, the National
Hurricane Center said.
It said some weakening of the storm was expected in the
next two days and that it had already met its likely peak in
terms of intensity.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)