MIAMI, Sept 21 Tropical Storm Ophelia was
churning its way toward the Caribbean on Wednesday after
intensifying overnight, but U.S. forecasters said it was not
expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ophelia, the
15th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, formed
late on Tuesday about midway between Africa and the Caribbean's
Lesser Antilles Islands.
It posed little apparent threat to the U.S. coast or energy
interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
James Franklin, chief hurricane specialist at the
Miami-based NHC, said it was too soon to pinpoint Ophelia's
expected track through the Caribbean with certainty.
But he said the NHC expected the storm, packing strong wind
gusts and heavy rain squalls, to pass near or north of the
northeastern Lesser Antilles by the weekend and north of Puerto
Rico by Monday.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Ophelia was 1,165 miles (1,875
km) east of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had top
sustained winds of 60 miles (95 km) per hour, the NHC said.
Little change in strength was forecast over the next two
days but Ophelia may already have peaked in terms of
intensity.
"We're not forecasting any additional increase in
strength," Franklin told Reuters. He added that the storm was
likely to start weakening slightly over the weekend.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Todd Eastham)