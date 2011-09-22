* Storm still not forecast to become a hurricane
* Slight intensification seen in four or five days
MIAMI, Sept 22 Tropical Storm Ophelia swirled
across the open Atlantic on a path toward the Caribbean on
Thursday after strengthening slightly overnight, but U.S.
forecasters said it was still not expected to become a
hurricane.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ophelia, the
15th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, formed
late on Tuesday about midway between Africa and the Caribbean's
Lesser Antilles Islands.
On its current track the storm posed no threat to the U.S.
coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Ophelia was 975 miles (1,570
km)east-southeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had
top sustained winds of 65 miles (100 km) per hour, the NHC
said.
It said the storm was expected to undergo a slow weakening
over the next two days, due to strong upper-level winds, but
that some re-intensification was likely after that.
"Our best guess is that we don't think it will really get
any stronger," said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at
the Miami-based NHC.
He said the storm, moving on a westward track at 13 miles
(20 km) per hour, was expected to bring strong wind gusts and
heavy rain squalls to an area north of the northern Lesser
Antilles by the weekend and north of Puerto Rico by Monday.
By early Tuesday, "we have it in a position basically due
south of Bermuda and east of the Bahamas," he said, adding that
Ophelia was then likely to turn harmlessly back out to sea.
"For the U.S. East Coast it will still be far enough east
to have no impact," Cangialosi said.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Anthony Boadle)