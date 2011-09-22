* Storm still not forecast to become a hurricane

* Slight intensification seen in four or five days

MIAMI, Sept 22 Tropical Storm Ophelia swirled across the open Atlantic on a path toward the Caribbean on Thursday after strengthening slightly overnight, but U.S. forecasters said it was still not expected to become a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ophelia, the 15th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, formed late on Tuesday about midway between Africa and the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles Islands.

On its current track the storm posed no threat to the U.S. coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Ophelia was 975 miles (1,570 km)east-southeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 65 miles (100 km) per hour, the NHC said.

It said the storm was expected to undergo a slow weakening over the next two days, due to strong upper-level winds, but that some re-intensification was likely after that.

"Our best guess is that we don't think it will really get any stronger," said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at the Miami-based NHC.

He said the storm, moving on a westward track at 13 miles (20 km) per hour, was expected to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain squalls to an area north of the northern Lesser Antilles by the weekend and north of Puerto Rico by Monday.

By early Tuesday, "we have it in a position basically due south of Bermuda and east of the Bahamas," he said, adding that Ophelia was then likely to turn harmlessly back out to sea.

"For the U.S. East Coast it will still be far enough east to have no impact," Cangialosi said. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Anthony Boadle)