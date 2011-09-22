* Storm not forecast to gain hurricane strength

MIAMI, Sept 22 Tropical Storm Ophelia churned across the open Atlantic on Thursday, tracking toward the Caribbean's northern Lesser Antilles where it was expected to cause strong wind gusts and some heavy rain squalls by weekend, U.S. forecasters said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ophelia was not expected to gain hurricane strength, however. and on its current path the storm posed no threat to the U.S. coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Ophelia was 890 miles (1,430 km) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 km) per hour, the NHC said.

It said the storm was expected to undergo a slow weakening over the next two days or three days, due to strong upper-level winds, but that some re-intensification was possible after that.

"Our best guess is that we don't think it will really get any stronger," said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at the Miami-based NHC.

On its current track, forecasters said the core of the storm and its heaviest thunderstorms were likely to miss the northern Lesser Antilles.

It was expected to pass well north of Puerto Rico on Sunday and could be close to Bermuda by Wednesday before heading north toward Canada or back out to sea.

"For the U.S. East Coast it will still be far enough east to have no impact," Cangialosi said. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Eric Walsh)