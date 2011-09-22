* Storm not forecast to gain hurricane strength
* Slight intensification possible in four or five days
MIAMI, Sept 22 Tropical Storm Ophelia churned
across the open Atlantic on Thursday, tracking toward the
Caribbean's northern Lesser Antilles where it was expected to
cause strong wind gusts and some heavy rain squalls by weekend,
U.S. forecasters said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ophelia was
not expected to gain hurricane strength, however. and on its
current path the storm posed no threat to the U.S. coast or
energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Ophelia was 890 miles (1,430 km)
east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and had maximum sustained
winds of 65 miles (100 km) per hour, the NHC said.
It said the storm was expected to undergo a slow weakening
over the next two days or three days, due to strong upper-level
winds, but that some re-intensification was possible after
that.
"Our best guess is that we don't think it will really get
any stronger," said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at
the Miami-based NHC.
On its current track, forecasters said the core of the
storm and its heaviest thunderstorms were likely to miss the
northern Lesser Antilles.
It was expected to pass well north of Puerto Rico on Sunday
and could be close to Bermuda by Wednesday before heading north
toward Canada or back out to sea.
"For the U.S. East Coast it will still be far enough east
to have no impact," Cangialosi said.
