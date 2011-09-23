* Storm may soon be downgraded to tropical depression
* Ophelia struggling against strong wind shear
MIAMI, Sept 23 A weakened Tropical Storm
Ophelia wobbled across the open Atlantic on Friday and could
soon be downgraded to a tropical depression, U.S. forecasters
said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ophelia was
struggling against strong southwesterly wind shear, upper-level
winds that can tear a storm apart, and it could weaken into a
remnant low sometime in the next few days.
The storm's current path posed no threat to land. Energy
interests in the far-off Gulf of Mexico were unaffected.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Ophelia was about 740 miles (1,190 km) east-southeast of
the Caribbean's Leeward Islands early on Friday and its top
sustained wind speeds had dropped to no more than 45 miles (75
km) per hour, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
Although the storm may not survive and could dissipate even
before its completes its weekend track across the northern
Caribbean, the hurricane center said the environment could
become more favorable for strengthening in four or five days.
On its current track, the core of Ophelia was due to be
well east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda by early
Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)