MIAMI, Sept 23 A weakened Tropical Storm Ophelia wobbled across the open Atlantic on Friday and could soon be downgraded to a tropical depression, U.S. forecasters said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ophelia was struggling against strong southwesterly wind shear, upper-level winds that can tear a storm apart, and it could weaken into a remnant low sometime in the next few days.

The storm's current path posed no threat to land. Energy interests in the far-off Gulf of Mexico were unaffected.

Ophelia was about 740 miles (1,190 km) east-southeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands early on Friday and its top sustained wind speeds had dropped to no more than 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Although the storm may not survive and could dissipate even before its completes its weekend track across the northern Caribbean, the hurricane center said the environment could become more favorable for strengthening in four or five days.

On its current track, the core of Ophelia was due to be well east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda by early Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)